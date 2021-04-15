Man denies Handsworth murder after victim found dead in bath
A 33-year-old man has denied murdering a man who was found dead in a bath.
Hassan Ghafar, 22, from Birmingham, was found at a house in Holly Road, Handsworth, Birmingham on 7 February.
West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Ghafar had been stabbed several times in the neck.
David Swaby, of Holly Road, Handsworth, denied a charge of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday and will stand trial at the same court on 13 September.
