Murder probe as woman dies fleeing Balsall Heath fire
- Published
An 83-year-old woman who jumped from a window to escape a fire at her home in Birmingham has died.
The fire started in Lapworth Grove, Balsall Heath, at about 09:30 BST on Sunday. A 52-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries.
West Midlands Police said it had started a murder investigation after the woman died in hospital on Sunday.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said.
The house has been cordoned off to allow officers and fire service colleagues to conduct a forensic investigation.
Det Insp Wes Martin said: "This is a really tragic case, where a woman has sadly died after her own home, a place that should be safe, was set on fire.
"Our thoughts remain with her family at this time and they are being supported by specialist officers.
"A man has been arrested, and at this time we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk