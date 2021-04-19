Stechford crash: Man hands himself in over hit-and-run collision
A man has handed himself in to police after a 64-year-old man died following a hit-and-run collision in Birmingham.
He was struck by a car on Station Road in Stechford, opposite a Shell garage, at about 13:30 BST on Sunday. He was confirmed dead at the scene.
A 27-year-old man handed himself in at about 18:30 and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, West Midlands Police said.
A white BMW 1 series has since been recovered and will be examined.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes asked anyone with information about the collision to contact the force.
"We know there were buses and cars in the vicinity at the time, so I'd urge people to check their dashcams − they might have captured vital video evidence," he said.
"My thoughts remain with the victim's family, who are being supported by specialist officers."
