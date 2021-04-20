Tributes to Balsall Heath great-grandmother who died after arson attack
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" and "devoted" great-grandmother who died after jumping from a window to escape a fire at her home.
Peggy Wright, 83, sustained serious injuries fleeing the arson attack in Lapworth Grove, Balsall Heath in Birmingham, on Sunday morning.
A 52-year-old man who suffered burns is in a stable condition.
A 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has since been detained under the Mental Health Act, police said.
"Peggy was a much loved and respected member of her local community over a period of many years," Ms Wright's family said in a statement.
They said their mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother was "devoted" to her family, but "always had time to show compassion and understanding to others".
The family added: "Her loss following the sudden and devastating events of the weekend has left her loved ones and many friends beyond grief, in a state of bewilderment and has created a void in her family that can never be filled."
On Monday, Det Insp Wes Martin said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident which he described as a "really tragic case".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk