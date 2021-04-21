Murtaza Nazir: Two men jailed for murder
Two men have each been jailed for at least 35 years after being found guilty of carrying out a fatal shooting.
Murtaza Nazir, 26, died on Bagshaw Road, Stechford, Birmingham, on 28 August.
Tahir Zaman, 29, from Yardley Green Road, Bordesley Green and Shamrez Ziarab Khan, 23, of Poppy Grove, Saltley, had both denied murder.
They were convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, following a six-week trial.
The investigation into the killing involved one of the largest CCTV trawls in West Midlands Police's history, officers said.
The force said almost 1,000 pieces of CCTV were examined and showed two cars with false plates boxing Mr Nazir in - one in front and one behind - when he parked on Bagshaw Road.
The gunmen then got out their cars and fired 10 shots, with three of them hitting him, causing fatal injuries.
Despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Nazir, who had a 10-month-old child, was declared dead at the scene.
The footage also showed that although Khan deliberately left his phone at home during the time of the murder, the men involved used walkie-talkies to communicate with each other.
After the trial, Det Insp Jim Mahon said: "Murtaza was a much-loved young man and I commend his family for attending the trial and listening to the harrowing evidence about this murder.
"Guns were brought on to a residential street in a planned attack which took the life of this young father."
Mr Mahon added: "Although we cannot be sure what was behind this fatal shooting we will always strive to bring those who carry out such violence to justice."
He said investigations would continue to "identify others involved in Murtaza's murder and those who assisted them".
