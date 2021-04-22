Acorns Walsall children's hospice saved thanks to appeal
A children's hospice has been saved from closure after a £2m fundraising drive backed by numerous celebrities was a success.
The Acorns Hospice in Walsall set up the appeal in July 2019 after a lack of funds almost caused it to cease operating.
The hospice provides care to about 200 children every year and said its long-term future was now secure.
It said there had been a "groundswell of support from local people".
It also received backing from Dame Julie Walters, the poet Benjamin Zephaniah and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
Acorns opened its Walsall hospice in 1999 and the charity said it cost £10m a year to run its three sites.
In 2019, a spokesman said it looked likely that the charity's 2018-19 spending would exceed income by £1.6m and it could not continue to rely on reserves.
Toby Porter, Acorns chief executive, described it as the charity's "darkest hour" and thanked people for their response to the appeal.
He said: "We simply wouldn't be here today without the generosity that so many individuals, families, and businesses have shown."
Among those to raise money for the hospice was James Wright, the head professional at Penn Golf Club in Wolverhampton, who ran 31 marathons in 31 days in August 2019 to raise £7,000.
Dave Wall from Coseley walked four million steps in December 2020 to raise £2,000.
The writer and director, Steven Knight CBE, who was involved in a fundraising event in March 2020 said the latest news was "fantastic", particularly "in these difficult times".
Other people to be involved in the fundraising included the comedian Jasper Carrott, chef Glynn Purnell, the players from West Bromwich Albion and Walsall FC and former member of staff Erica Brown, 69, who donated £100,000 to the appeal.
