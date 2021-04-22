Covid: South African variant found in Birmingham prompts extra testing
Another case of the South Africa Covid-19 variant have been found in Birmingham, the government says.
Surge testing testing will now be targeted at households in the city's Alum Rock, Glebe Farm and Tile Cross areas, said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
The case is not thought to be linked to previous cases found in the area, the department said in a statement.
Hundreds of cases of the South African variant have been detected in the UK.
People in the areas should continue using twice-weekly rapid testing alongside the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test as part of the surge testing.
Last week, surge testing was introduced in a different part of the city after a single case of the same variant was uncovered there.
Residents over 16 living or working there were strongly encouraged to take part in door-to-door testing when offered, even if they were not showing symptoms, said the DHSC.
People in parts of Smethwick were also urged to get tested for coronavirus, after a case of the South Africa variant was detected.
