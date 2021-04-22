Mother sought after newborn baby found in Birmingham park
- Published
Police are urgently trying to find the mother of a newborn baby found in a community park in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said the baby boy was discovered wrapped in a blanket in a park known locally as The Mound, off Shannon Road in Kings Norton, at about 17:30 BST.
He was found by a local resident and taken to hospital to be checked over.
The force said it was "extremely concerned" for the welfare of the mother.
Det Insp Allan Green said: "The baby is being cared for by medical staff and our priority is to now find mum and make sure she is ok.
"She may be in need of urgent medical attention and she is our absolute priority at the moment.
"We have been checking CCTV and speaking to members of the public, but it may be that the mother or someone who knows who she is sees this appeal.
"I really want to speak to her to make sure she's OK and would urge her to get in touch."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk