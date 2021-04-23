Homes evacuated after fire breaks out at Sparkhill factory
A blaze has broken out at a factory in Birmingham with about 40 nearby homes evacuated due to fumes.
More than 125 firefighters were called to tackle the fire at a large factory in Sparkhill overnight.
West Midlands Fire Service said it expected to be dealing with it throughout the day, with 10 crews still on the scene.
Residents breaking their Ramadan fasts were praised for sharing food with firefighters.
About 10 people have had to be rehoused, said West Midlands Fire Service, with people being advised to shut windows and doors.
Neil Griffiths, from the service, said at the height of the fire more than 20 fire engines were called, along with specialist equipment.
They were first alerted to the fire at about 23:00 BST on Thursday, he said.
It involved a large amount of wooden pallets which caused it to "scale very quickly", he added.
Ten people have been rehomed "for a short period of time until we can get them back into their houses," said Mr Griffiths.
A fire investigation team is also at the scene.
Ade Lyden, watch commander with the service, tweeted his thanks to families for sharing food with resting fire crews.
I would like to thank the residents of Percy Rd, Sparkhill who, when breaking their Ramadan fast in the early hours today, shared their food with crews who were having a rest from fighting a factory fire next door. @WestMidsFire @Lee_BakerFRS @WMFSKingsNorton @WMFSNorthfield— Ade Lyden (@Adeaurora1) April 23, 2021
