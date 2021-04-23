Birmingham park stabbing: Boy, 15, denies attempted murder
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has denied a charge of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed multiple times in a park.
The victim, 14, was injured in Burbury Park in Lozells, Birmingham, on 13 April, and taken to hospital, said West Midlands Police.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.
A trial has been scheduled to start on 6 December.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.