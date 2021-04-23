BBC News

Birmingham park stabbing: Boy, 15, denies attempted murder

Published
image captionThe teenager was stabbed in Burbury Park, Lozells

A 15-year-old boy has denied a charge of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed multiple times in a park.

The victim, 14, was injured in Burbury Park in Lozells, Birmingham, on 13 April, and taken to hospital, said West Midlands Police.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.

A trial has been scheduled to start on 6 December.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.