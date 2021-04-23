BBC News

Man denies murder after teenager stabbed in Hamstead

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionJack Barry died after being found injured in Hamstead on the evening of 7 March

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Birmingham.

Jack Barry, 19, was found seriously injured in West Road, Hamstead, on 7 March and died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a stab wound, West Midlands Police said.

Cameron Cheshire, 18, of West Road, Great Barr, denied murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday. He will stand trial at the same court on 8 November.

