Man denies murder after teenager stabbed in Hamstead
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Birmingham.
Jack Barry, 19, was found seriously injured in West Road, Hamstead, on 7 March and died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a stab wound, West Midlands Police said.
Cameron Cheshire, 18, of West Road, Great Barr, denied murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday. He will stand trial at the same court on 8 November.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.