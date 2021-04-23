Mohammed Haroon Zeb: Eight men deny conspiring to commit murder
Eight men have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to murder a father-of-four fatally shot in the Black Country.
Mohammed Haroon Zeb, 39, died in hospital after being found with serious injuries on Queens Cross, Dudley, on 31 January.
Four men pleaded not guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday after four others entered similar pleas on 19 March.
They were all remanded in custody ahead of a trial starting in October.
The eight men, all from Dudley, are are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and possessing a firearm.
They are:
- Umar Ali, 20 of Blowers Green Road
- Shamraz Ali, 19, Tanfield Road
- Gurdeep Sandhu, 23, of Blowers Green Road
- Mohammed Rafiq, 19, of Gammage Street
- Hassan Tasleem, 23, from Richmond Road
- Akarsh Tasleem, 25, from Shaw Road
- Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 21, from Brook Street
- Choudhary Naheim Rashid, 47, from Kingswinford Road
