Mum of abandoned Kings Norton baby 'primary concern' for police
Police are "very concerned" for the welfare of a mother whose newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a park.
The baby was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket in the park known locally as The Mound, in Kings Norton, Birmingham on Thursday.
Detectives said a young, white woman was seen in the area earlier in the day and finding her was a "primary concern", West Midlands Police said.
The baby is healthy and being cared for by medics, the force added.
"We need to find the baby's mother as we are concerned she will need medical help after giving birth," Det Supt Anastasia Miller said.
"This must have been a very difficult time for her and we are very concerned for her welfare."
She said the baby boy was believed to have been born on Thursday before being found a short time later at a "busy place" by a dog walker at about 17:30 BST.
"Clearly the most important person to him right now is his mum, so we are really keen if anybody knows who she might be or if she can get in touch, then come forward," she said.
"We just want to make sure she is OK through what had probably what has been a really difficult time for her."
Ms Miller said the boy was born at full-term and she believed the mother, thought to be in her 20s, wanted the baby to be found and appealed for her to get in touch.
"Please, please don't worry. Our primary concern, all we want to do, is make sure she is OK.
"Clearly there maybe other things going on in her life that we're not aware of and what we want to do make sure she is well looked after."
Any family member or anyone who might have seen anything is asked to contact the force.
