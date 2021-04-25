Birmingham: CCTV released in search for abandoned baby's mum
Police trying to find the mother of a newborn baby boy found in a park have released CCTV of a woman they believe could help with their inquiries.
The infant was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham, at about 17:30 BST on Thursday.
In footage shared on YouTube, a woman is seen walking along Shannon Road just before 17:10 BST that afternoon.
Police said they were "very concerned" for the welfare of the baby's mother.
The West Midlands force said it wanted to "check she is doing OK, both physically and mentally", adding "giving birth is a big thing and we're concerned she will need medical help".
In a statement, the force added: "This must be a very difficult time for her so we're keen to talk to her as soon as possible.
"If anyone recognises the woman in the CCTV, please get in touch, she may hold vital information."
The baby boy was possibly only hours old when he was found, police said.
He was now being cared for at hospital where he was thought to be full-term, healthy and doing well.
