Wolverhampton taxi driver loses licence for refusing guide dog
- Published
A taxi driver who refused to pick up an assistance dog and abandoned his passenger has had his licence revoked.
Shamal Hussein Majid told the customer the dog could go in his boot but there would be an extra £10 cleaning fee, Wolverhampton City Council said.
He also claimed he was allergic but did not have exemption paperwork and left the "vulnerable" customer, who is registered blind, at the roadside.
Mr Majid lost his appeal at Black Country Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The council said Mr Majid, from St Andrew's House in Wolverhampton, refused to carry the customer with a guide dog from Molineux Stadium on 7 March last year.
"Inexcusable"
He ended up abandoning the customer and drove away, the authority said.
Under the 2010 Equality Act, a driver will have committed an offence if they refuse to carry a disabled person's dog and allow it to remain with that person. It is also an offence if they make any additional charge for letting the dog remain with the owner.
Chris Howell, the council's commercial regulation manager, said: "Leaving a vulnerable person at the side of the road is inexcusable and certainly not the high standard that we expect from our licensed drivers who all undergo disability awareness training to ensure they are aware of their legal obligation to carry assistance dogs at no additional charge.
"Where a driver has a medical condition that would prevent them from carrying assistance dogs, this must be independently verified through medical testing and an exemption certificate is issued."
Mr Majid was also ordered ordered to pay £300 towards the council's legal costs.
