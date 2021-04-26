Head boy shot in arm in case of mistaken identity, say parents
The parents of a teenager who was shot in what they believe was a case of mistaken identity are calling for an end to gang violence.
Adriano Shakes, head boy at his school, was shot in the arm at a bus stop by Birmingham's Utilita Arena on 13 April, despite having no connection to gangs.
His mother Moya Fortella said his attackers mistook him for someone from a rival postcode area.
The 16-year-old is recovering from his injuries after surgery.
"By the grace of God he is alive and I am thankful for that, but now it is turning to anger and I think something should be done," his mother said.
'Asset to the country'
She said his attackers asked who her son was and where he was from, but did not believe him when he said he was from Oldbury, about six miles (9.6km) from Birmingham city centre.
"He was shot because whoever has done it thought he was from Ladywood and they've got some beef with whoever is from Ladywood," she said.
"That person almost took away his life... they almost took away the life of a who could be an asset to this country in the future."
His parents organised a gathering in Handsworth Park on Sunday to highlight the perils of gang crime.
"I can't change the crime, but we can limit it," Adriano's father Hector said.
"If the community comes together to do more, more than waiting for it to come to your doorstep."
West Midlands Police has appealed for information into what happened and no arrests have been made.
