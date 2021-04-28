Delivery driver was over the limit when his van crashed in West Bromwich
- Published
A delivery driver was over the limit when his DPD van crashed through a barrier on an elevated roundabout.
The van was left lying on its side after the crash at Albion Roundabout, in West Bromwich, on 10 July.
Amarvir Singh Powar, 27, admitted a drink-driving charge at Walsall Magistrates Court.
He had 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, above the legal limit of 35, and was banned from driving for 36 months.
Powar, of Coton Road, Wolverhampton, had been due to stand trial on Wednesday when he changed his plea.
As well as the disqualification, Powar was given a community order including a rehabilitation activity of 15 days plus a requirement to complete 50 hours of unpaid work over 18 months.
He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £85.
At the time of the crash, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said crews from West Bromwich and Tipton had been called to the scene to make the vehicle safe.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk