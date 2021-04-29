Romaine Sawyers: Simon Silwood denies sending player racist message
A man has denied sending a racist message to West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers.
Simon Silwood, 49, from Randall Close in Kingswinford, Dudley, was charged with sending a grossly offensive message to the player on 26 January.
The message is alleged to have been sent on the day West Bromwich hosted a match against Manchester City.
Mr Silwood pleaded not guilty to an offence under the Communications Act at Dudley Magistrates' Court.
He was granted unconditional bail until his trial at Walsall Magistrates' Court on 9 September.
Mr Silwood is charged with sending a message to the 29-year-old that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene and menacing character.
It follows an investigation by PC Stuart Ward, the UK's first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit.
Earlier this week, the organisations that run English football agreed to stay off social media for three and a half days to highlight the abuse that players and many others connected to football, receive online.
Swansea City, Birmingham City and Rangers have already taken part in a week-long social media boycott from 8 April, in protest at the treatment many of their players have experienced.
The government has said it plans to introduce new laws on online abuse this year and the Premier League has launched its own online abuse reporting system.
