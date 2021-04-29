First photos of baby abandoned in Birmingham park
- Published
Photos have been released of a baby who was found by a dog walker abandoned in a park.
Named George by hospital staff, he was found on 22 April, the day before St George's Day.
He was thought to be only a few hours old when he was discovered wrapped in a blanket at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at about 17:30 BST.
Police said he was "healthy and doing well" in hospital, but they were concerned for his mother's welfare.
She has still not been found and officers continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
When George was found, he was clothed in grey leggings and an orange and white striped t-shirt with a dinosaur on it.
In a direct appeal to his mother, Det Insp Neil Hunt said she was not in any trouble and the force's priority was her health and wellbeing.
"You are my primary concern right now, and we really need to make sure you're OK," he said.
"I don't know the circumstances around George's birth but, as a parent myself, I know exactly how overwhelming becoming a parent can be."
Earlier this week, detectives released CCTV images of a woman walking along Shannon Road just before 17:10 BST the day George was abandoned.
She has still not been traced, police said, but it is thought she could have "vital information" about what happened.
Officers returned to the park a week on from when George was found to distribute leaflets and appeal for information.
"If anyone thinks they know who George's mother is, I'd urge you to come forward to help me locate her," Det Insp Hunt said, adding: "You can contact us in confidence."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk