Convicted killer Mark Masefield jailed for murdering Marie Gladders
- Published
A convicted killer has been jailed for life for murdering his partner in a "brutal" knife attack.
Marie Gladders, a scout leader, was stabbed to death at Mark Masefield's home on George Road in Stockland Green, Birmingham, in November.
At the time of her death, 53-year-old Masefield was on parole for killing a friend with a scaffolding pole in 1987.
Masefield pleaded guilty to murder at Birmingham Crown Court in March and will serve a minimum of 20 years.
Judge Paul Farrer QC said Masefield was "controlling" and had a history of violent behaviour towards Ms Gladders, including one instance where he held a blowtorch to her head.
The court heard how he stabbed Ms Gladders, a 51-year-old dental receptionist from Chelmsley Wood, four times in the back, chest and neck following a row.
"It is apparent from the nature and ferocity of this attack that you intended to kill her," Judge Farrer said, adding: "You left her bleeding on the floor and left her for two to three hours before calling emergency services."
In 2012, Masefield was jailed after he confessed to killing his school friend, Anthony Pryke, following a drunken row in 1987.
He fatally struck him over the head with a scaffolding pole before wrapping his body in bed sheets and pushing his body head-first down a sewage drain.
'Inhumane'
At the time of Ms Gladders' murder on 12 November, Masefield's 11-and-a-half year manslaughter sentence had not expired.
He was released on licence in 2017 after serving half his sentence, however the Probation Service said he was no longer on licence by February 2020.
Judge Farrer said his conviction was "a significant aggravating factor" in Ms Gladders' murder.
Mary Ballard, Ms Gladders' daughter, said Masefield's actions were "inhumane - he made her suffer".
"Nobody will ever understand our pain," she said.
