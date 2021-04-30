Wolverhampton railway station shut after bomb discovery
- Published
A railway station was shut after the discovery of a wartime bomb.
Train services were passing through, but unable to stop to drop-off or pick up passengers at Wolverhampton railway station.
The station was evacuated for a time, but reopened shortly after 18:00 BST on Friday.
National Rail said some disruption to services was likely to last until 20:00. Some services have been cancelled and others have faced delays.
NEW: Due to an unexploded wartime bomb near the railway at #Wolverhampton, the station is closed. Services are currently passing through the station however services cannot pick up and drop off passengers.— CrossCountry trains. Wear a Face Covering 😷 (@CrossCountryUK) April 30, 2021
For more information, please see: https://t.co/rZE9oy8enR
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've been called after what is believed to be an unexploded WW2 device was discovered in a canal off the Ring Road, Wolverhampton, around 15:00 today.
"The area has been sealed off as a precaution and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been contacted to attend."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk