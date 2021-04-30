BBC News

Wolverhampton railway station shut after bomb discovery

image captionTrains are unable to pick up, or drop off, passengers at Wolverhampton

A railway station was shut after the discovery of a wartime bomb.

Train services were passing through, but unable to stop to drop-off or pick up passengers at Wolverhampton railway station.

The station was evacuated for a time, but reopened shortly after 18:00 BST on Friday.

National Rail said some disruption to services was likely to last until 20:00. Some services have been cancelled and others have faced delays.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've been called after what is believed to be an unexploded WW2 device was discovered in a canal off the Ring Road, Wolverhampton, around 15:00 today.

"The area has been sealed off as a precaution and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been contacted to attend."

