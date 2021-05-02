Boy, 17, dies after knife attack chase in Smethwick
A 17-year-old boy found stabbed near a car that had crashed in a West Midlands street has died.
Police believe the teenager was chased into a shop in Waterloo Road, Smethwick, minutes earlier on Saturday afternoon and attacked with a knife.
He was then driven in a white Ford Focus that crashed in Heath Street and several people fled from the vehicle.
Detectives from West Midlands Police arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder at about 02:00 BST in Smethwick.
The 17-year-old was found by the vehicle at about 16:20 BST. He was chased into the shop about 10 minutes earlier, police believe.
Family devastated
He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead around an hour later, the force said.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said the incident was a tragic loss of a young life and the victim's family were devastated.
Officers are trying to identify the people who fled the scene of the crash in Heath Street and she urged anyone with information of dash-cam footage to contact the force.
"I really need to hear from any witnesses who saw the victim being chased in Waterloo Road or him and the attacker leaving that location, plus anyone who saw the collision in Heath Street and what happened afterwards."
