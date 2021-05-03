Tribute to 'generous' teenager Derlarno Samuels after fatal stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in the West Midlands.
Derlarno Samuels was found with stab injuries in a car that crashed in Heath Street, Smethwick, on Saturday, said police who named him.
Derlarno's family paid tribute to the "generous" teenager who was "ambitious, inquisitive and full of life".
Cam-Ron Dunn, 18, of Smethwick, has been charged with his murder, West Midlands Police added.
Mr Dunn, who was arrested on Sunday, will remain in custody to appear before Birmingham magistrates on Tuesday.
Derlarno was taken to hospital after being found at about 16:10 BST but was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said.
A family tribute released through police added that Derlarno "was a generous young man who is much loved and missed by his family and friends".
It is understood minutes before he was found injured the teenager was allegedly chased into a shop in Waterloo Road and attacked with a knife, police said.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "Our thoughts remain with Derlarno's family who are being supported by our specially trained officers at this tragic time."
Appealing for information, she said officers particularly wanted to hear from anyone who saw any disorder around the Waterloo Road/Cape Hill/Windmill Lane junction.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk