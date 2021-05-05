Details of Birmingham Clean Air Zone exemptions revealed
Hospital visitors and drivers of classic cars, military vehicles and school buses will be among those eligible for exemptions under Birmingham's Clean Air Zone (CAZ).
It will come into force from 1 June, with a charge for vehicles that fail to meet emissions standards.
People who live and work inside the zone will also get exemptions.
The aim is to cut air pollution in the city - one of the worst affected in the UK.
The Birmingham Clean Air Zone Charging Order 2021, released by the city council, sets out how enforcement will be carried out and how income generated will be spent.
Non-compliant vehicles will be charged £8 a day for cars, taxis and vans and £50 for coaches, buses and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs).
The list of those eligible for exemptions includes "showman's vehicles", emergency vehicles and recovery vehicles.
Birmingham City Council said drivers who want a temporary exemption permit by 1 June need to have their application submitted by 10 May and a website sets out the full criteria.
Stephen Arnold, Head of Clean Air Zone, said: "If you are subject to the charges, now is the time to consider your options to either pay the charge or explore alternative options to travelling by private car."
Number plate recognition cameras will record the details of very vehicle travelling through the city and drivers will be asked to pay online or by a dedicated phone number, but the city council asked people not to call it directly.
People will be asked to pay up to six days before their visit or up to six days afterwards. Those who do not pay on time will face a £120 fine, which will be reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.
