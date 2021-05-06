Brownhills pram crash: Man denies killing two-week-old baby
A driver has denied causing the death of a two-week-old baby by hitting his pram with his car.
Ciaran Morris was being pushed along the pavement by his parents in Brownhills, West Midlands, on Easter Sunday when he was struck.
James Davis, 34, of Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, denied causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while uninsured.
A trial date was set for 4 October at the Wolverhampton Crown Court hearing.
Mr Davis entered his pleas to the two charges via videolink from HMP Birmingham where he also spoke to confirm his personal details and that he understood the proceedings.
An inquest was opened and adjourned earlier this month pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
A fundraising appeal for the family raised more than £38,000 to support them following the tragedy. The baby's funeral cortege on 28 April, led by a horse-drawn hearse, passed near to the scene.
Flowers, toys and tributes were also placed at the site of the crash, with blue ribbons tied to nearby railings.
"Mommy's and Daddy's hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything," his parents said in a tribute released shortly after the crash.
"We didn't get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.
"Fly high, angel."
