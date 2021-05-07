Bashir Mohamed: Third murder charge over Birmingham stabbing
A third man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Birmingham.
Bashir Mohamed, from Erdington, died after being found critically injured in Shyltons Croft, Ladywood, on 22 April.
Nabil Akhtar appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.
The 30-year-old, from Sandhurst Close, Redditch, will next appear at the same court on 24 May.
Mr Mohamed died from a stab wound to his arm, West Midlands Police said.
His family said he was a "bubbly, warm-hearted and selfless individual with a beaming smile and captivating presence", adding his death had "shook the city of Birmingham".
Kasim Ifzaal, 26, of Ombersley Road, Sparkbrook, and Mohib Tasharat, 24, of Wenlock Road, Birmingham, have both previously been charged with his murder.
They have already appeared at Birmingham Crown Court and been remanded into custody ahead of a next hearing later in May.
