Elections 2021: 'Amazing night' for Tories as they take control of Dudley
The Conservatives have secured an overall majority to take control of Dudley council.
The party gained 12 seats, leaving them with 46, and Labour lost 11, giving them 24.
Council leader Patrick Harley said it was an amazing night for the Tories and a total rejection of Labour in the area.
Labour group leader Qadar Zada said he was not going to make excuses for the result.
Mr Harley said it was "a great night for the Conservative party in Dudley".
Speaking earlier, he added: "We appear to be sweeping the boards and gaining seat after seat. We've not just [been] scraping through, but getting fantastic majorities, like 600 for Rob Clinton in Quarry Bank, 300 for Dave Borley in Lye."
Mr Harley said its programme of regeneration was connecting with people in the borough and added: "It also tells us and tells the detractors of Boris Johnson that... people really do like Boris."
Mr Zada said Labour needed to go away and understand why it did not get the support in the borough across most wards.
He added: "We need to listen more to [residents], understand what they've got to say and then respond to those concerns."
He had not been expecting the number of losses in Dudley, but had expected an unusual result, he said.
Previously, no party had been in control. Thirty seven seats were required for a majority on the council, where a third of seats, 26, have been up for election.
