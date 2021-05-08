BBC News

Elections 2021: Legal aid solicitor is West Midlands PCC

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightWest Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner
image captionSimon Foster thanked those who put their "faith and trust" in him

Legal aid solicitor Simon Foster has been elected the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

The Labour candidate won with a total of 301,406 votes, beating Conservative Jay Singh-Sohal, who achieved 259,839, into second place.

The election was decided on second preferences, after no candidate secured 50% of the vote through first choices.

Mr Foster takes over from David Jamieson, who has retired from the role after seven years.

Following his win, he paid tribute to his fellow candidates and thanked those who placed their "faith and trust" in him.

image captionVotes were counted alongside the West Midlands Mayor election count

PCCs are elected to oversee the work of their local police force.

The election saw a 31.02% turnout, up from 27.7% in 2016.

Commissioners are elected using the supplementary vote system, with people making a first and second choice.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the first-choice votes, all except the top two candidates are eliminated.

The other candidates standing were Independent Julie Hambleton, Mark Hoath from Reform UK, Liberal Democrat John Hunt and Desmond Jaddoo from the We Matter Party.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: May 7, 2021, 14:22 GMT

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.