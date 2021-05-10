Human remains found near HS2 construction site in Birmingham
Human remains have been found under a pavement during building works for HS2.
West Midlands Police have sealed off a section of the footpath beside Park Street in Birmingham near the Curzon Street Station Development.
The force said the remains are thought to have been at the site "for some time".
"Tests are being carried out to identify the victim and establish the cause of death," a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.
Archaeologists previously excavated 6,500 skeletons from a 19th Century burial ground at the site to make way for the HS2 high speed rail station.
