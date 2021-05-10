BBC News

Sedgley fire: Woman's fire death not suspicious

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Fire Service
image captionPeople living nearby tried to rescue people from the fire on Saturday afternoon

The death of a woman in a house fire is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

The 43-year-old died at the scene of the blaze in Beacon Road, Sedgley, on Saturday.

A 16-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. A man, aged 49, was taken to hospital but later released.

Members of the community tried to rescue people from the house when fire crews arrived at about 14:30 BST.

Neil Griffiths, from West Midlands Fire Service, said "extreme heat and smoke conditions" were a significant issue for crews.

The coroner for the Black Country has been informed about the death, police added.

image captionExtreme heat from the blaze was a "significant" issue for firefighters

