Moseley stabbing: Man denies Nathan Burton murder
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to murder, after a father-of-one was stabbed in a Birmingham suburb.
Nathan Burton, 27, was found seriously injured at a property on Woodhurst Road, Moseley, on 7 April and died in hospital the following day.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the chest.
Chad Henderson, 43, from Woodhurst Road, appeared at a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court and a trial is due in Coventry on 13 September.
