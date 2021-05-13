Walsall barber shop shooting: Two men jailed
- Published
Two men have been jailed after a man was shot at almost point-blank range with a sawn-off shotgun in a barbers.
Uzair Shahid and accomplice Toyub Ali fired through the door of the shop in Walsall, West Midlands on 19 May 2019.
They did not know the 24-year-old man but targeted him over a dispute about a collision, West Midlands Police said.
Shahid was jailed for 25-and-a-half years for attempted murder and Ali eight-and-a-half years for possessing a firearm with intent.
They were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.
Shahid, 21, of Lichfield Road in Walsall, had previously been convicted for the attempted murder charge as well as causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a firearm.
'Mindless act of violence'
Ali, 19, of Profit Street in the town, also earlier admitted possessing a firearm with intent.
The pair burst into the barbers on Wolverhampton Road, Birchills, at about 17:30 BST and punched the victim in the face.
They then retrieved a sawn-off shotgun from their black BMW X1 and Shahid fired it through the glass door that the man was holding shut in an attempt to keep them out, police said.
The victim was shot in the stomach and suffered life-changing injuries.
Police said the pair wanted money from him for damage caused to a car they were in during the collision. The victim was present at the collision but was not the driver.
CCTV footage showed the BMW being driven in the area about 30 minutes before the shooting. It was later found burnt out.
Shahid was identified via an electronic monitoring tag he was wearing, because his location could be matched with where the car was spotted.
Det Con Craig Bathgate thanked the community for sharing "invaluable" information.
"It was a calculated, brutal and mindless act of violence which has left the victim with long-lasting physical and emotional damage," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.