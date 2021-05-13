Kings Norton abandoned baby: E-fit to find George's mum
An e-fit picture has been released by police as they try to find the mother of a newborn baby boy found in a park.
The infant, named George by hospital staff, was found clothed in a blanket on 22 April at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham.
Police said he is healthy and doing well with foster carers but they remain worried about his mother.
Despite extensive searches and a number of leads, the force said they have not been able to find her.
The e-fit image, created by specialists at Thames Valley Police, was put together after speaking to a key witness, detectives said.
They said they wanted to speak to the woman in the picture as part of their investigation.
Their only concern was George's mother, to check she was OK physically and mentally, they added.
Det Insp Neil Hunt said he was worried about her and needed to make sure she was safe and well.
"We've not taken the decision to issue this image lightly or to frighten you," he said.
"We simply want to find you so we can talk to you, check you are okay, and offer any help or support you may need."
The woman is described as white, about 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall, of medium or large build and was wearing a light grey zipped hoodie and jogging bottoms.
New leaflets with the e-fit image on them are going to be handed out in the area around the park, the force said.
