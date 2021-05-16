Sandwell metal detectorist swaps coin hunts for weapons sweeps
A metal detectorist has swapped looking for ancient coins for helping police in weapons sweeps in his local area.
Mike Morton volunteers to use his skills to track down discarded knives and guns in Sandwell, West Midlands.
"It feels very satisfying to use my hobby to support the police in removing potentially dangerous weapons from society," the 65-year-old said.
West Midlands Police said it hoped to recruit more volunteer detectorists in its efforts to reduce violent crime.
"I would normally be looking for coins and artefacts which can date back centuries and reflect the history of the country," said Mr Morton, who has been a detectorist for eight years.
He added by working with police he was "not only developing my own metal detecting skills but doing something which is beneficial".
To keep hobbyists safe, West Midlands Police said volunteers were told not to handle any weapons they find.
"Our volunteers are skilled in what they do and can really help us in our efforts to trace and seize weapons," said Jess Redmond, from the force.
