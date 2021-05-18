Appeal after London Olympics photos found in Birmingham
Photos believed to show the 1948 London Olympics have been found among thousands of items given to a charity.
Agi Ch was "amazed" to find the 73-year-old images in Birmingham after scanning negatives donated to the Disabled Photographers' Society (DPS).
Ms Ch, its exhibition secretary, said the film roll included family snaps and represented "special memories".
She hopes the images will be recognised by family members or can be preserved in a collection.
Ms Ch, a fine arts photographer, believes the pictures of the post-war Olympics were taken by a spectator in the crowd at Wembley stadium.
London hosted the huge sporting occasion still suffering from the aftermath of World War Two, which had left many people in London homeless, and with rationing still in place. The event became known as the Austerity Games.
"All the bars and the massive stadium and all the people - it must have been wonderful bringing everyone together three years after the war," Ms Ch said.
However, the film roll also contained some personal family photos.
Ms Ch said the cost of developing film at the time meant pictures were generally only taken at special moments.
She recently scanned the camera film which was donated to the charity at its stand at the Photography Show at Birmingham's NEC in March 2019.
Ms Ch said she believed the film was among camera equipment found in an attic clear-out, but had been put on one side by the charity to be disposed of.
"For me, I'm very sentimental and I thought it was sad to discard the images," she said. "I wanted to care for them and the other negatives. I feel obliged to take care of them.
"There are beautiful images of some people who are probably not here any more."
