Cyclist suffers life-threatening injury in Erdington crash
- Published
A cyclist suffered a life-threatening head injury when he was hit by a car which fled the scene, said police.
The cyclist, aged 39, was taken to hospital after the crash in Marlow Road, Erdington, Birmingham, on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said the car, described as a large hatchback or small SUV, "stopped briefly" afterwards.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "I'd urge the driver to do the right thing and contact us as soon as possible so you can tell us what happened."
He added it was important to get information from "all of those involved".
Officers are speaking to witnesses, trawling CCTV and examining the scene of the collision which happened at 17:25 BST.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact the force's serious collision investigation team.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk