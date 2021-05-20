Investigation after baby found dead in Walsall canal
The body of a baby boy has been discovered in a canal, police said.
A passer-by spotted the child in a waterway in Rough Wood Country Park, Walsall, at about 13:00 BST on Thursday, said West Midlands Police.
Officers are now hunting the child's mother, who they said they believe may need urgent medical attention.
"We're now investigating these very sad circumstances to understand exactly what has happened and if anyone has come to harm," the force said.
