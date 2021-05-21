Willenhall canal baby death: Mum in 'grave need' of help
- Published
The mum of a newborn baby found dead in a canal will be in "grave need" of medical help, police said.
A passer-by spotted the baby boy in Rough Wood Country Park, Willenhall, at about 13:00 BST on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Jim Munro appealed to the baby's mother to come forward so she can receive the "support and that medical assistance she will need".
He said the baby could have been in the water for four days, and urged anyone with information to contact police.
He said if any family members have information, he would also ask them to come forward, anonymously if necessary.
"We are quite conscious that area is frequented by people who use the canal, whether that is boating, walking," Mr Munro added.
"I would ask them to cast their minds back, over the last four days, have they seen anything suspicious that may, now in hindsight, trigger something in their minds regarding what they saw there and I would ask them to come forward, in the strictest of confidence if need be and provide us with that information so we can understand how that little boy has tragically met his death."
The boy's death follows the discovery of another baby found dead in a Morrison's car park in Bilston in April, and of baby George, who has been fostered after being found abandoned in a park the same month.
Mr Munro said he would be "reluctant to draw any parallels" between the cases, adding: "Ultimately we continue to work with partner agencies to ensure the appropriate support is provided to newborn mums."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk