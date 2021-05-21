Man jailed for Karl Gallagher's murder at Smethwick shopping centre
- Published
A murderer who was found hiding in an attic after fatally stabbing a father of three has been jailed for life.
Tyrelle Harris, 20, attacked Karl Gallagher after a chance meeting as the victim picked up a pizza outside a shopping centre in Smethwick last year.
West Midlands Police said the men were strangers and no motive had been found for the "spontaneous act of violence".
At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Harris, of Helvellyn Way, West Bromwich, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.
Mr Gallagher, 31, drove to West Cross shopping centre on 26 April 2020 to pick up a pizza and minutes later Harris also arrived.
CCTV showed Mr Gallagher approaching Harris's group and following a short conversation, Harris is seen pulling out a knife.
Mr Gallagher died at the scene less than an hour later. A post-mortem examination revealed his cause of death to be a stab wound to his chest.
Harris fled the scene, discarding the murder weapon down a drain on his way, but was tracked down by police to a property in Netherton, Dudley, and found hiding under clothing in the attic.
He was found guilty of murder in March after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
"We are truly thankful that today there has been some justice for Karl, but this will never free us from the life sentence that we now have to learn to live with," the victim's family said in a statement.
"No other mother will ever have to say goodbye to her son at the hands of Tyrelle Harris."
Det Insp Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police, said it was "a tragic case" with "no winners".
"If Harris hadn't chosen to carry a knife, three children would have their dad and Harris wouldn't be facing a life sentence in prison," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk