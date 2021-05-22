BBC News

Roads shut due to large fire at Tyseley recycling centre

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a cardboard recycling centre in Birmingham.

Several roads have been closed and people living on Redfern Road and Wharfdale Road in Tyseley are being advised to keep windows closed.

West Midlands Fire Service said "good progress" was being made in dealing with the fire, which started on Saturday morning.

Investigations into the cause are under way, the fire service added.

Drivers are also being warned about disruption on nearby Kings Road.

