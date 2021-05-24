Racist abuse outside Birmingham Wetherspoon investigated
- Published
A video showing a woman using racist language towards a pub doorman is being investigated by police.
The clip, viewed more than two million times on social media, shows the woman swearing at the member of staff outside a Wetherspoon in Birmingham before shoving him and walking away.
More racist language is then directed at the bouncer and she is seen spitting in his direction.
The "awful incident" is being looked at as a priority, police said.
"We're aware of a video showing a woman directing racist abuse at a member of door staff in Broad Street over the weekend," Ch Insp James Spencer, from the West Midlands force said.
The incident is being treated as a "racially aggravated harassment offence," he said, adding, people were "understandably disgusted."
Wetherspoon confirmed the incident happened outside its city centre bar, The Figure of Eight, on Saturday night.
The woman had been ejected from the bar "for her behaviour" and "also caused issues as she was leaving".
Spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "She spat her drink towards the member of door staff and also racially abused him.
"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and the woman is barred for life."
He added: "We will also be pursuing her for criminal damage and passing on the CCTV and bodycam footage to the police."
