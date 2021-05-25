Rio Ferdinand: Wolves fan bailed after Man Utd legend racially abused
A man arrested on suspicion of directing a racist gesture at football pundit Rio Ferdinand has been bailed.
West Midlands Police arrested the 31-year-old during Sunday's game between Wolves and Manchester United.
It was the first time fans had returned to Molineux since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ferdinand tweeted about the incident during the second half of the game, which United won 2-1, and called for the man to be "educated".
"The last couple weeks, it's been unreal to see fans back," the former England defender said.
"However to the Wolves fan who has just been thrown out for doing a monkey chant at me. You need to be dismissed from football and educated."
The football club said it was "deeply sorry" about what happened and that they would "ensure the strongest action is taken" including banning the supporter for life.
