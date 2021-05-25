Walsall drug bust team finds biggest cannabis farm to date
A cannabis farm with an estimated value of £6.5m has been found in Walsall, police said.
More than 6,000 plants were found at the property on Slanley Road at about 09:30 BST on Friday.
They were spread across 40 rooms and is the drug-bust team's biggest discovery to date, West Midlands Police said.
The force said the scene had been cleared by its cannabis disposal team and it was working with Western Power Distribution to make the site safe.
Electricity had been bypassed to cultivate the plants with officers finding numerous wires and armoured cables to feed the supply.
Police said the site was now empty, but no arrests have been made. The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
