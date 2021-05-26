West Midlands Police officer faces hospital assault charge
A police officer has been charged with assaulting a man being detained in hospital.
The West Midlands Police force referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after an incident at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital on 30 October.
The watchdog said the man was there to receive a mental health assessment.
PC Jack Green, 27, is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday, charged with assault.
West Midlands Police said he had been suspended from duty and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.
