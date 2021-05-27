Willenhall canal death: Baby 'could have died during birth'
- Published
A newborn baby found dead in a canal may have died during birth, police said.
The baby boy was spotted by a passer-by on 20 May in Rough Wood Country Park, Willenhall.
West Midlands Police said an initial post-mortem examination revealed the baby either died during birth or in the hours immediately afterwards.
Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said they believed he "was probably not alive" when he went into the canal.
However he said they would need to carry out further tests to be certain.
The force previously said the baby may have been in the water for up to four days before being found in the park.
Tributes including teddy bears and bunches of flowers have been left on a nearby footbridge.
Speaking a week after the incident, Det Ch Insp Munro said the force remains keen to find the baby's mother and help her.
"Again I am appealing directly to mom to come forward so we can get you the medical help and support that you need - that's our number one priority," he said.
He added they believe the birth took place somewhere where the baby's mother had no medical assistance.
"I am asking people to think about their own consciences and around mom's medical needs and speak to the police, in confidence if needs be," he said.
Officers will also be taking leaflets door-to-door as part of the investigation.
