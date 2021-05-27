Birmingham homeless charity hits out at Clean Air Zone charges
A homeless charity has stopped making deliveries because it says it cannot afford Clean Air Zone charges.
The founder of Homeless Birmingham, Ken Lowry, said other charities were facing a similar decision.
The city council said there is a range of allowances and exemptions to help people living and working in the zone, which comes in to force on 1 June.
But Mr Lowry said his charity was being charged to provide a service the council should provide.
The charges will be for vehicles which fail to meet environmental standards and the aim is to cut air pollution in Birmingham city centre - one of the worst affected areas in the UK.
The charity delivers to 600 homeless people in the city centre a month and Mr Lowry said the charity relied on donations of food and other goods and had very little cash to spend.
It will now look to focus on helping people in other parts of the city, delivering hot and cold food, along with clothing, from a van.
But Mr Lowry, who was once homeless himself, believes the city council should be doing more itself.
He said: "They're the ones that are supposed to be caring for the homeless."
Social media users responded angrily to the charity's decision to stop deliveries, when it was announced on Facebook.
Sheila Arundell wrote: "I'm ashamed to be a Brummie today. The Birmingham City Council should be taken to account for this. I'm so sad for the people that you support so well."
And Francis Farrar wrote: "Birmingham council should be absolutely ashamed of this."
Birmingham City Council said it could not comment on individual cases, but added "this organisation could be eligible for a commercial vehicle exemption if the vehicle is registered to an address within the zone".
It said: "We also have a range of financial incentives to help workers across the West Midlands to upgrade to compliant vehicles.
"These exemptions followed a public consultation which helped to identify those in need of additional support."
Mr Lowry said his charity, which has been operating for four years, had looked at all the options and without a registered premises in the city centre it could not take advantage of the exceptions.
