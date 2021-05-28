Crowne Plaza: Man convicted of killing Panashe Bako
A man has been found guilty of stabbing a man to death at a hotel.
Panashe Bako, 20, was discovered at the Crowne Plaza in Holliday Street, Birmingham, on 22 July 2020 and later died in hospital.
Muhammad Khan, 19, was cleared of murder and robbery, but convicted of manslaughter after a trial at Stafford Crown Court.
Caesar Bello was cleared of murder and robbery, but had previously admitted assaulting an emergency worker.
The 18-year-old, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to two months in prison for the assault, which he has already served on remand.
Khan, of Gowan Road, Washwood Heath, Birmingham, is due to be sentenced on 6 August.
