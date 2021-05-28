Wolverhampton site of first government HQ outside London revealed
The location of the government's second housing department headquarters in Wolverhampton has been revealed.
It will be based at the i9 building in the city centre, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said.
Mr Jenrick said at least 150 Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) roles will be based in the city as soon as possible.
Work is under way to have the building ready to open in the summer, which will include space for ministers to use.
The MHCLG will take the top two floors of the building, which has been funded and developed by the city council, after the move was first announced in February.
The government previously said the move would create at least 500 Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government jobs by 2025.
"This department is leading the effort to level up every corner of the country, so it is absolutely right that we bring decision-making to the heart of the communities we serve," Mr Jenrick said.
"I look forward to welcoming staff to our new headquarters and as a Wulfrunian myself, will be working from the office as often as I can and enjoying the city once again."
Councillor Ian Brookfield, the leader of Wolverhampton City Council, said it was a "huge vote of confidence".
"Wolverhampton is the ideal location in the heart of the country, with enviable connectivity to the rest of the West Midlands and beyond."
