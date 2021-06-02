Kingstanding stabbing: Killed teen named as Dea-John Reid
A 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Birmingham has been named as Dea-John Reid.
The teenager died on Monday at the scene on College Road in Kingstanding, at about 19:30 BST.
West Midlands Police has arrested six people, including two teenagers, on suspicion of his murder and said they believe Dea-John and his friends were racially abused before the attack.
In a tribute, Dea-John's family said he was an "incredibly talented young boy".
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a stab wound to the chest.
Detectives believe Dea-John was chased by a group towards the nearby McDonald's, who then fled the scene after he collapsed.
"We now believe there was an incident involving Dea-John and his friends shortly before the murder," Det Ch Insp Stu Mobberley, from West Midlands Police, said.
"That quickly escalated, resulting in Dea-John's tragic death.
"During this precursor incident racist language was directed at Dea-John and his friends, that's now being investigated."
In a statement, the teenager's family said: "We'd like to thank the emergency services for their diligence and support…and the public for their outpouring of love and support throughout this tragic and challenging time.
"This loss not only affects us but everyone Dea-John knew. We have lost a son, his siblings have lost a brother and others have lost a friend.
"The passing of this incredibly talented young boy will be felt by us all."
The suspects were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, including a 13-year-old boy who was detained in Walsall and another boy, aged 14, who was arrested from a vehicle in Cheshire.
The other suspects are men aged between 33 and 38. One, aged 38, was arrested in the same vehicle as the 14-year-old boy, and the 33-year-old was arrested at an address in Kingstanding.
The other two, aged 35 and 36, surrendered to police stations in the West Midlands.
The force confirmed it had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it examines previous incidents involving Dea-John.
