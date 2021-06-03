Dea-John Reid stabbing: Mother 'misses talented young man'
The mother of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Birmingham has broken down in tears near the scene where her son died.
His mother, Joan Morris, said she sent her "son to come and play football and he didn't [come] home".
She added Dea-John Reid "gave me everything that I need".
A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder and another man and a boy remain in custody for questioning, West Midlands Police said.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Dea-John died from a stab wound to the chest in College Road in the Kingstanding area of the city on Monday.
He collapsed in the street and was pronounced dead a short time later.
"What am I supposed to do without him?" Ms Morris asked, adding her son had been killed in a "gruesome murder".
She said her son was a "talented young man" and she missed him "so much", adding he was "a lovely kid".
Breaking down in tears, she said: "I can't live without my son... I love my son so much."
Dea-John's brother Kirk Bryan added: "He has so much potential... every day I tell him I'm proud of him."
Michael Shields, from Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich, West Midlands, was remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates in the city earlier and will appear before Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
West Midlands Police said the 38-year-old man and 14-year-old boy remained in custody for questioning.
Dea-John was a year nine pupil at Harborne Academy and in a letter to parents and pupils, head teacher Sarah Ross wrote: "Any loss of life at such a young age is tragic, but these circumstances are truly appalling."
The school has opened an online book of condolence.
Dea-John was talented at football, running and gymnastics, a family spokesperson added.
